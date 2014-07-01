Juve, Allegri: ‘I’d play Barcelona again but we’ll be drawn with an English team’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked in front of assembled media on Tuesday night after the Old Lady’s 2-0 win against Olympiakos. The bianconeri have qualified as runner-ups and could either face Manchester United, City or Tottenham in the last 16-stage. Liverpool are likely to win their group too and the Reds may be another Premier League rival for the Serie A giants in the knock-out stage.



“Juventus have played eight Champions League finals in their history, it’s not easy to win this competition, there are extraordinary clubs but I believe this Juventus side can qualify for the final again this season. You don’t play Champions League finals against weak clubs.”



“I’m patient but before the Cardiff final somebody already thought we would have lost it, I respect Juventus fans, they are extraordinary but we have to face the truth, there is too much pessimism.”



“I’d face Barcelona again but I think we’ll face an English club, four of them are the leaders of their groups.”

