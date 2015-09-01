Massimiliano Allegri has just named Juventus’ squad list for tomorrow’s clash against Sassuolo:On the one hand Federico Bernardeschi has managed to recover in time for tomorrow’s game. On the other hand Douglas Costa has not recovered and will not be part of the home game of the bianconeri against Sassuolo tomorrow.Allegri has included in the squad thewho has just made return to Turin from his loan spell to Pescara.Del Sole netted a brace in a friendly game Juventus played on Wednesday andPaulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado are also out of action and are not likely to return to action in the next couple of weeks.but Allegri claimed today that Juve are in no rush to recover him.