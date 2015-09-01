Juve: Allegri includes exciting youngester in squad list for Sassuolo clash
03 February at 19:22Massimiliano Allegri has just named Juventus’ squad list for tomorrow’s clash against Sassuolo: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur; Higuaín, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi, Del Sole.
On the one hand Federico Bernardeschi has managed to recover in time for tomorrow’s game. On the other hand Douglas Costa has not recovered and will not be part of the home game of the bianconeri against Sassuolo tomorrow.
Allegri has included in the squad the promising attacking winger Federico Del Sole who has just made return to Turin from his loan spell to Pescara.
#JuveSassuolo, i convocati #ForzaJuve #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/fE4KXaX9zB— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 3 febbraio 2018
Del Sole netted a brace in a friendly game Juventus played on Wednesday and Allegri has decided to add him to the senior squad for the game against Sassuolo.
Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado are also out of action and are not likely to return to action in the next couple of weeks. The Argentinean is working to recover in time to play against Tottenham on the 13th of February but Allegri claimed today that Juve are in no rush to recover him.
Go to comments