Juve, Allegri insists that Napoli are still the favorites...

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after the Napoli-Juve (0-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"This was a good challenge for us indeed. We took advantage of certain situations and we went into half-time with a solid 1-0 lead. Napoli had the ball a lot this is true but winning isn't always about possession. Even if they had the ball a lot in the second half, we didn't give up much. In fact I would even say that Matuidi had the best chance of the second half. Scudetto? We are now one point behind Napoli but I still view them as the favorites".



"We have to take it one game at the time as we are now focused on our UCL game that is coming up on Tuesday. All in all, Napoli deserve praise as well for their efforts as they proved that they are a very strong team. Benatia and Douglas Costa? Benatia is feeling good and he is doing very well as for Douglas Costa, we all know that he is a top player. They both did well. Everyone had to chip in tonight at the San Paolo and that's exactly what we did. This is a true team win for us and we are now ready to keep on improving. Tactics? Well it depends on who you are facing. I am happy with tonight's game and with my group as a whole. We know what we can achieve....".