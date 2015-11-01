Juve, Allegri is contemplating using Dybala in a new role...

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus will be taking on Napoli at the San Paolo on Friday as this will be a huge game for both clubs. The Bianconeri are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings as they are four points back of first placed Napoli (who have 38 points). Allegri will have to do without ex-Napoli star Gonzalo Higuain as the Argentine just recently went under the knife. This is such an important game for Juve so Allegri knows that he has to get his tactics right since we all know that Sarri will have his team ready to fire on all cylinders on come Friday.



DYBALA THE ANSWER? - According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri is contemplating to use Paulo Dybala in a different role, the "false nine" role. Juve had already tried this early on in the season against Cagliari as Dybala was in the middle of Mandzukic and Cuadrado. The Juve boss might go for something similar on Friday against a strong Napoli team...