Juve, Allegri: ‘It is not over yet. Future? It all depends on...’

Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after their game against Genoa, here is what he had to say:



“We had to do well against Pescara, Empoli, Genoa and we won them all, compliments to the guys. It wasn't an easy game but we did very good tonight. Genoa played a great game last week against Lazio and we were coming off an important UCL game so I am more than pleased. Scudetto is finished? No there are still a few more games to go and we have to keep doing well“.



CHAMPIONS - “We now have a few days to rest but then, we will have to prepare our game against Monaco. We still haven't won anything so we have to take it one game at a time. We can always improve that's for sure and we have to remain very concentrated“.



FUTURE - “ Juve? I am very happy here and I have a great understanding with the management. Let's see how it goes but it is not the time to think about the future. Mandzukic? I decided to use him as a winger because that's what we needed. He has been doing terrific and he has a great motor so I am happy. He helps the midfield out when needed and he then also helps our strikers out, he does it all. Higuain also had a great game, he was just missing a goal“.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)