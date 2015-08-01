Juve, Allegri: 'It's easier 11 against 9, here is why I took off Higuain'

Juventus head coach Max Allegri spoke to Mediaset Premium after their 0-2 win against Chievo Verona, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" They defended themselves very well and it wasn't easy for us to break them down. I wanted my team to be quicker in the first half since we were often too slow to react. Once we were up two men, then it was much easier to find space. This was a nice and very important win for us especially considering the fact that it came on the road. Higuain? He had been booked and there wasn't much time left so I decided to take him off. We are all very happy that he scored a goal but in the end, I am really happy that Juve won. We know that we could do much better than this. Pjaca? He needed to get some playing time so it was fair to loan him out. Let's see what happens with Cuadrado but let's also not forget that within 20 days, Dybala should be back. He might even return before this, who knows. I still don't know if he will play against Tottenham in the UCL. Buffon? I am happy that he is back and he will be our starter on Wednesday".