Juve, Allegri: ‘Mandzukic and Buffon out of derby clash. On Tottenham...’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked from the Old Lady’s press training centre in Vinovo on the eve of the Turin derby.



“Mandzukic is ill, he has fever and he can’t play tomorrow. Khedira and Pjanic will play in midfield and I’ll chose the third one tomorrow. I have to think about Bernardeschi, Dybala is fit and can play for 30 minutes I think. Everybody is fit apart from Cuadrado.”



“Torino are doing well under Mazzarri, they haven’t allowed one single goal at home yet. It’s a hard game for us, it will be a very important one for the title race.”



“Somebody will play up front, Alex Sandro and Bentancur could play on the wings. Champions League? We have the same chances to qualify but against Tottenham we played the worse game of the season in tactical terms. I don’t see why we should have a bad return leg. We can only do better. Champions League can’t be an obsession. If we live it like that we are never going to win it. Buffon will rest tomorrow. We had planned it already.”

