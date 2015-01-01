Juve, Allegri praises Messi and encourages Higuain

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after Juve's 3-0 loss to FC Barcelona, here is what he had to say on the matter: "We did well in the first half and we even had a few good chances to score. Then when we made a mistake, they made us pay for it right away. They have Messi who can always change a game at any moment in time. We did have a good chance with Paulo but we weren't clinical enough...".



ON HIGUAIN - " Higuain's game? He started off well but he has to be more relaxed in these big games...".



ON THE MISSED OPPORTUNITY - " We had to do better, they scored three goals on quick counter-attacks. We have to do better to stay in these games. Even so, Messi is Messi...".



ON LAST YEAR'S SCORE - " Last year we played a great defensive game and we were clinical.... .Even so, you can't come here in Barcelona and dominated".

