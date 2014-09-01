Juve, Allegri minimizes Barcelona defeat as he names squad list for Sassuolo clash

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Saturday afternoon on the eve of the next Serie A clash against Sassuolo. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on the Old Lady’s 3-0 defeat against Barcelona earlier this week.



“We played a very good first half but a bad second half. We could avoid to allow the first goal. In the second half Barcelona had way too much space and of course they punished us. We can’t play like them. We have our qualities and we need to be in the game until the end if we want to beat the big clubs.”



“On Tuesday we lost against one of the favourite clubs to win the Champions League. We’ve won three games in Serie A but in Champions League nothing is compromised. There are still many games left to be played.



Meantime the Old Lady’s tactician has named his 23-man list for the game against Sassuolo.



1 Buffon

3 Chiellini

4 Benatia

5 Pjanic

7 Cuadrado

9 Higuain

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

14 Matuidi

15 Barzagli

16 Pinsoglio

17 Mandzukic

22 Asamoah

23 Szczesny

24 Rugani

26 Lichtsteiner

27 Sturaro

30 Bentancur

33 Bernardeschi

