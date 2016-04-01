Juve, Allegri: ‘No rush to recover Dybala for Tottenham clash’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has talked to media from the Old Lady’s training centre in Vinovo. Our reporter Lorenzo Bettoni was attending the press conference. Here’s a recap of the most important talking points:



INJURIES - “Bernardeschi will probably play but I will only decide today. It will be hard to recover Douglas Costa, we don’t want to risk anything. De Laurentiis? I am not commenting the words of a great president like him.”



SASSUOLO - “Higuain? It was good for him to spend some time in the bench. Nobody likes it but he can still do more. Sassuolo? They are a very good club. They have strenght and quality up front, they drew against Roma and won against Inter. Tomorrow we can make no mistakes, we need the three points to keep the pressure on Napoli.”



​DYBALA – “We are working for his recovery but he we can’t only focus on the Tottenham clash. There are many games left before the end of the season, there is the return leg in London, he must return to action when he is fit.”

