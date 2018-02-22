Juve, Allegri: 'Orsato? He did well. This was an important win for us...'

Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after the Inter-Juve (2-3) game, here is what he had to say:



" It was a nice football game as both squad played well. They were playing down a man but they still did very well. We fell a sleep at the start of the second and they made us pay. Luckily we were able to score two late goals and I want to send my compliments to my players. We have a difficult schedule but we have to give it our all. I was excited at the end of the game since I wanted to motivate my players. Cuadrado? He did very well indeed. Benatia? He played a lot of late and with Icardi there, I preferred to play Rugani and Barzagli. Orsato? He did well tonight I would say. He is one of the best referees in Italy and he has a lot of experience. Players? Well there is a difference between good players and great players. It is the great ones that make the difference. I think Higuain and Dybala will both go to the World Cup...".