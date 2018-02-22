Juve, Allegri refuses to rule out Dybala exit, makes comment on Arsenal, Chelsea links

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Friday afternoon. Here’s what the Italian tactician told reporters, including our reporter in Vinovo Lorenzo Bettoni.



“We are due to face a tough game against Bologna tomorrow. They are a solid team and in the last few weeks are we not solid anymore. We conceded six goals in the last four games, we need more sacrifice, we need to be more focused because we are conceding too many goals, also in the final minutes of play. It happened against Napoli and Real. More focus and concentration are needed.”



“Dybala will play with Higuain tomorrow. Buffon will play too. Dybala exit talks? I won’t decide if he will go, it’s a decision we’ll need to take with the club. For sure Dybala has still room for improvement. He can become one of the players in the world but it’s up to him. He needs to sacrifice to reach his target. He is focused on these last games.”



“Tagliavento? The classic Italian comedy. Nothing happened. The comedy lasted long this week.”



“VAR? It’s not an emergency but a tool that can be useful for referees if used properly. I think Italian referees have improved in using it.”



Allegri is also being linked with joining either Chelsea or Arsenal next season, here’s how he commented reports about his future: “I am linked with Juventus and I am happy here. What I can say now is that my only objective is to win the scudetto and the Coppa Italia.”

