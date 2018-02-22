Juve: Allegri responds to criticisms from Pochettino
10 March at 14:55Juventus boss Max Allegri talked from the Old Lady’s training centre in Vinovo on Saturday afternoon. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino’s comments after the Wembley Champions League clash against Tottenham.
The Argentinean manager, in fact, claimed yesterday that Juventus chiefs put pressure on the referee of Wednesday’s clash at Wembley.
“There is nothing to say about Pochettino’s words”, Allegri said.
“It is a habit of Juventus chiefs to visit us in the dressing room during the half time break. I never talk about referees but I think the director of Tottenham-Juve had a good game on Wednesday.”
“We spent a lot of energies in mental and physical terms against Tottenham and that’s why we can’t underestimate tomorrow’s game against Udinese. We’ll need to be focused on the game because we’ve won nothing yet. We are in the Coppa Italia final, Champions League quarter finals and we are second in the Serie A table. We are doing well but we’ve won nothing yet.”
“The title race is a challenge with ourselves. This team has won six successive Serie A titles, Napoli are ahead at the moment so we keep our feet on the ground.”
“Tomorrow Alex Sandro and Lichtsteiner will be suspended, Cuadrado and Bernardeschi are out of action. Juan has had a medical test in Germany and Bernardeschi will undergo further medical examination in the next few days. We will know if he has to undergo a surgery in 20 days. We hope he won’t.”
