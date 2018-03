Juventus boss Max Allegri talked from the Old Lady’s training centre in Vinovo on Saturday afternoon.The Argentinean manager, in fact , claimed yesterday that Juventus chiefs put pressure on the referee of Wednesday’s clash at Wembley “There is nothing to say about Pochettino’s words”, Allegri said.“It is a habit of Juventus chiefs to visit us in the dressing room during thehad a good game on Wednesday.”“We spent a lot of energies in mental and physical terms against Tottenham and that’s why we can’t underestimate tomorrow’s game against Udinese.Champions League quarter finals and we are second in the Serie A table. We are doing well but we’ve won nothing yet.”“The title race is a challenge with ourselves. This team has won six successive Serie A titles, Napoli are ahead at the moment so we keep our feet on the ground.”“Tomorrow Alex Sandro and Lichtsteiner will be suspended, Cuadrado andin the next few days. We will know if he has to undergo a surgery in 20 days. We hope he won’t.”@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Vinovo