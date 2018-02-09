Juve: Allegri reveals Dybala’s status ahead of Tottenham clash

Following his side’s controversial 2-0 victory of Fiorentina, Juventus manager Massamiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport about the match; his 200th on Juventus’ bench.



ON THE CONTROVERSIAL USE OF VAR:

I awaited the referee's decision. The play was overturned and sometimes there is nothing to be done. The wait was long and fortunately the penalty was taken off. Live, I thought there was a foul on the play before the handball, but then from the TV you can see many other things occurred.



ON FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI PLAYING IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

Let's see, now we have to allow our players to recover. We will have to play a careful match. They are a very physical and technical squad and we will have to do well.



ON PAULO DYBALA’S AVAILABILITY:

We hope he’ll be available, I cannot take risks, he’s an important player, we can not accelerate his recovery and then lose him all the season.

