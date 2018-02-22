Juve: Allegri reveals grim Higuain news ahead of Lazio, Tottenham clashes

Following his club's 1-0 victory over Atalanta, securing their 2-0 aggregate win and advancement to the Coppa Italia final, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke about the match and their upcoming ones against Lazio and Tottenham.



On the health of Gonzalo Higuain:

“Higuain will be on the bench vs Lazio? I do not know, today he’s not available, let's see on Saturday.”



On his success with the club:

"It's our sixth or seventh final with them. The merit is theirs."



On Lazio and Tottenham:

"Now are focusing on Lazio’s game & then on the game vs Tottenham, which will not be an obsession, we'll have to play a good game, but it's not an obsession. In the Champions League we'll need a bit of luck."



On Blaise Matuidi's recovery:

“Matuidi? He was very good, the team has done well Marchisio & even Khedira. The team must be well ready, everyone must be 100% mentally ready.”