Juve: Allegri reveals status of three injured stars for Spurs clashes
05 February at 10:15Following his side’s thorough domination of Sassuolo Sunday, which saw Juventus score seven goals on the visitors, manager Max Allegri addressed the media. Once again, his interview involved bad news surrounding a key player.
After coming off in the 26th minute with a muscle injury, the severity of Blaise Matuidi’s condition was made clear by Allegri. The tactician immediately ruled him out of Juventus’ upcoming pair of Champions League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur.
However, unlike recent interviews, Allegri did have some good news to share on the injury front. According to him, defenders Andrea Barzagli and Daniele Rugani will be healthy enough to face the London-based club next week.
Rugani and teammate Sami Khedira were removed at halftime. However, Allegri assured Juventus fans that both are fine and were only removed as precautions with the match already out of the reach of their opponents.
Paolo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, and, now, Matuidi have been ruled out of the upcoming clash between the teams.
