Juve, Allegri: 'Rincon is not like Vidal. Transfer market ? It is still early....'

Juventus coach Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after their 3-0 over Bologna, here is what he had to say: "Let's take it one step at a time, we had to win tonight and we did so".



SUPERCUP - " In Doha we did not lose on the pitch since the game went to penalty kicks. We did not play great but it is now in the past. You could see that the players were thinking of their vacations since we only played for 30 minutes.



WE NEED TO BE MORE CLINICAL - " We needed to respond in the right way tonight and we did well. We were coming off a long break, so you could say that this was a trap game ".



UPCOMING GAMES - " We have 4 difficult games coming up so it won't be easy. We have to be well prepared and concentrated".



UP FRONT - " Higuain wasn't happy to be substituted? Mandzukic came in and did very well. I have 4 important strikers including Pjaca, who is now fit. Our offensive players are very important for the overall success of the team".



RINCON - "Rincon like Vidal? He is a great player but they don't have the same style of play"



TRANSFER MARKET - " Transfer market? I am not expecting anything , I think we have a very good roster. Rincon arrived and Pjaca/Dybala have both recuperated from their problems so I am happy" .



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)