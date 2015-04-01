Juve, Allegri benches Higuain for derby clash

Juve forward Gonzalo Higuain has been receiving a lot of critics recently as he does not seem to be in great physical shape. The forward who was acquired last summer from Napoli for 90+ million euros has scored 2 goals so far this season for Juventus as his performances have been troublesome.



As Premium Sport reported a few minutes ago, it seems like coach Allegri will be benching Higuain ahead of their game against Torino as he will us Mandzukic upfront instead. The Croatian international will be supported by Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa. This is pretty big news as Allegri had always stated that he was sure Higuain would find his form back soon. The Argentina striker might come on from the bench in the second half but Allegri surely wanted to send him a clear message. The Bianconeri will be taking on Torino soon in the Turin derby as this should be a very exciting match indeed...