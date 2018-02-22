Juve, Allegri: Two paths amid possible PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal openings

The season’s drama and potential for trophies is once again high for Juventus as the chance of winning the ‘triplete’ (Coppa, Scudetto, Champions) remains there for the taking. While Massimiliano Allegri continues to direct his team on all fronts, he continues to be pursued by seemingly half of Europe as various clubs look to pull him away from Turin.



Allegri signed a new contract last summer, but that is not deterring some of the biggest clubs in Europe as tactics and results continue to impress. PSG are reportedly first in line to try and find a replacement for their current coach, Unai Emery.



Other posts that may open up and be ultimately tied to Allegri in some way are Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and also Bayern Munich.



Two options for Juve- Allegri is apparently not concerned with money and instead wants a stimulating environment and freedom. If Juve are to keep Allegri, they will need to give him free reign on the transfer market and the same level of control he has with the team.



If Allegri wants to leave, Juve will not want to keep a coach who is not 100% committed. If that’s the case. possible replacements would be Simone Inzaghi (Lazio) or even Zinedine Zidane if he ends up leaving his post at Real Madrid.



Allegri will have to dictate his future perhaps by the end of next month.

