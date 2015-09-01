Allegri: Dybala likely to skip Spurs clash, Buffon...

Juventus manager Max Allegri stepped up to the microphone on Sunday to answer questions ahead of Monday’s match with Genoa.



He started off by addressing Gianluigi Buffon’s injury status. “Next week Gigi [Buffon] will be available. Fortunately Wojciech Szczesny has performed well in his absence.”



When asked about returning from a two-week break, he said, “This year after long breaks we lost against Lazio and Sampdoria, so we have to be careful against Genoa as it's the first game back."



He also spoke about injuries to a number of the Bianconeri’s stars. “Dybala's condition will be evaluated each week, Howedes is recovering but needs a little more time, and Cuadrado will be assessed in the next few days. De Sciglio is available, while Marchisio will rejoin the group on Thursday. Rugani should be available after two days of gastroenteritis, today he will train with the team and tomorrow he should be OK.”