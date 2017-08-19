Juve, Allegri: "Var? Thankfully we have Buffon...". Here is what Pjanic said about Bonucci...
19 August at 21:28After their 3-0 win versus Cagliari Massimiliano Allergi spoke to Premium Sport (via Repubblica), here is what he had to say: " The players did well. Considering we just began the season, I think we did well. There are still things we can improve on but we are relaxed. When everyone helps out defensively, then we are hard to score on. In the pre-season many clubs scored against us so we had to make some changes. You have to be good back there since those are the teams that win. Bonucci's absence? We have good defenders, they might not have Leo's feet but they can still improve. VAR? I don't want to comment this but thankfully we have Buffon. Matuidi? We can play different systems with him".
MIralem Pjanic added this after Juve's game in an interview with Sky Sport: " It is always difficult to play that first game since you are never at your best. We did well today and got the three points. Bonucci's absence? It depends agsint who we play but I will always try to bring the ball up quickly. Even without Leo, we have solid players who can carry the play. Dybala? He is a great talent and is very important to us. Napoli? I like to watch them play, they play a nice style of football. They will contend for the first place...".
