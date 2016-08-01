Juve, Allegri warns Arsenal and AC Milan over Cuadrado

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to assembled media on Saturday evening ahead of the Old Lady’s exhibition game against Roma which is on tomorrow night.

“There are a few players who can be very important for the future of Juve”, Allegri said.



“Bernardeschi is one of them, he brought enthusiasm here and we are happy to have him at Juve. He can become a very important player for us.”



“Tomorrow’s test will be very important for us. Roma are one of the favourites teams to win Serie A. They’ve sold a couple of their players but the rest of the team is pretty much the same.”



“We’ve been working hard these days and today’s is our last training in the USA. Everybody is fit apart from Lemina and Szczesny who will make return against Tottenham (on the 5th of August).”



“This years’ season will be tougher. Roma and Napoli made their record of points last season, AC Milan can win the league thanks to their signings and Inter are always a great team. The Serie A will be decided in the last games.”



As for Cuadrado, who has emerged as an Arsenal and Milan target, Allegri said: “He is an important player for us. He combines quality and quantity, he is very useful for us.”

