Juve, Allegri: 'We can't forget about the blackouts'

In between Napoli and Inter, there is Olympiacos. Juventus can't fail against Olympiacos if they want to progress to the next round in the UCl. Here is what Max Allegri had to say to the media in his pre-game conference:



" The Blackouts that we had have helped us grow. We have to remember these events if we don't want them to happen again. We have to be good and continue like this, we know that we can still do better. Napoli game? Yes this was a very important game and result for us indeed. We want to be alive on all fronts and still have a chance to do well. 4th place? I said that we deserved to be 4th since that's pretty much where we were. We have to keep working hard if we want to reach our objectives. We did really well against Napoli for 20 minutes and then we played a sound defensive game. I was happy but we know that we can control games for longer periods than this....".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)