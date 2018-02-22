Juve, Allegri: "We deserved this result, we are now focused on Napoli". Sarri responds...

Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Crotone game here is what he had to say on the matter:



"It wasn't an easy game for us. We now have to focus on our next game against Napoli. Result? Well a month an a half ago, we would've certainly signed to be +4 on Napoli with only a few games to go. We needed to win tonight but Crotone did well. Simy goal? It was a good goal. We gave up some chances already in the first half and Simy then made us pay later on in the game. I think this result was fair all in all. Napoli were losing? Well football changes quickly. Tonight we had to be more clinical in front of goal that's for sure. We have to stay calm and get ready for the game against Napoli. We know Napoli well and so we have to have the right mentality going into that game. Pjanic in against Napoli ? Let's see...".



Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri had this to say after their game against Udinese as he spoke to Premium Sport:



" Re-opened league title? We were only interested in winning our game and that's all. We started the game off well but then fell asleep. I was disappointed to concede a few goals but happy that we scored a lot too. All in all, we did what we had to do. We always try to play "our style" of football and we will try to do so again in Turin. Juve? Well they have one of the best teams in Europe so it won't be easy. They are very strong in their stadium so we will have to be on our game. Mertens vs Milik? Well when Mertens is on we play a quick approach where as when Milik is playing, we try more crosses. Juve game? We will work on it this week and see who we choose for this game ....".