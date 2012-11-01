Juve, Allegri: 'We deserved to win tonight'. Montella on the other hand....

Juventus coach Allegri spoke to Mediaset after the game versus Milan , here is what he had to say: "It was a great game as both teams played well. We gave them a few too many chances but we did also create a lot of chances " .



" I want to congratulate my players on a hard fought win. Milan deserve a lot of credit too, they never give up. I think that we deserved to win tonight but Milan did well too. Referee ? I don't talk about the refs, I am happy by the result and that's all".



Here is what coach Montella had to say after the Juve-Milan game in an interview with Sky Sport: “We started off well but then Juve came at us. They deserved to score first. In the second half we did really well and we could've scored a few goals“.



PENALTY KICK? “The referee did not want to give me explications at the end of the game. It happens in football, referees are human they can make mistakes too. I don't want to make a big story out of it ....“.

