Juve, Allegri: 'We did not play for 60 minutes. Dybala with the number 10 shirt...'
13 August at 23:02Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Rai Sport (via FootballItalia) after the supercup game, here is what he had to say: " We weren't very solid. We only played for 30 minutes, we are now going to have to reflect. We are expecting a diffcult season ahead as we have to start from scratch again. Lazio deserved the win, they were more agressive, they were first on each 50-50 ball but we did well towards the end of the game. Once we tied the game up, we had to bring it to extra time...".
THE INDIVIDUALS - " Douglas Costa came on well as he caused them troubles. Khedira, Mandzukic and Higuain out of shape? It is a difficult moment, physically speaking we are suffering. It was an ugly performance and Lazio deserved this win. Dybala? He struggled too in the first half but then did much better towards the end of the game. We need to play differently against Cagliari, the season is only beginning...
