Juve, Allegri: " We did well tonight, Buffon is the best keeper in the world"

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after their 0-2 win against Monaco, here is what he had to say: "I want to congratulate my players, we played very well tonight, it wasn't easy as Monaco have a lot of quality. We started off very well but then we made a few mistakes. Buffon really did a great job when the game was still 0-0 as he made a few key interventions. Once we scored the goal, then we settled down a bit and we did not concede much. We still have another important game to play against them, nothing is done yet".



CUADRADO AND BUFFON - " With Khedira out of this game, I preferred to use a defender like Barzagli who played a great game since Monaco are very strong offensively. All of our defenders did well tonight for sure. Buffon? When games count, Gigi is always present. He is the best....".



PJANIC AND DANI ALVES - "Dani Alves played a great game as he supported our attack well. Pjanic? I get mad with Pjanic since I know he has the quality to become one of the best in the world. He has to have more confidence in himself ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)