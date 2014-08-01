Juve, Allegri: "We have conceded too many goals but I am not worried..."

Max Allegri spoke to Sky Sport after the Tottenham vs Juventus friendly game which saw his team lose by a 2-0 score line. Here is what he had to say to the press: " Worried? No, we worked well and we did do good things. These defeats hurt but you have to look at the positive. We weren't able to score any goals today and we conceded two times. We could've even conceded a few more on their counter-attacks so we will have to be more focused".



" In the Serie A, it is always the team that concedes the less goals that win the title. Douglas Costa? It was his first start for us and he worked hard on the pitch. It is not a bad thing to lose games sometimes since it wakes you up. We will now have to put our heads down and work very hard since the important game for us will be on Sunday".



Juventus will be taking on Lazio on August 13th in the Italian Supercup as Max Allegri will hope that his players put in a better effort.