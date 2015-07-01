Juve, Allegri: "We were not perfect tonight. On Morata?...."

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after their 1-1 draw against Torino, here is what he had to say: "Both teams deserve credit tonight, especially Juventus. We created a lot but we did not finish these chances. I am still happy since this point puts us closer to our objective".



SCUDETTO - "We needed 4 points, now we only need 3 points. Higuain is playing great of late and we are happy that he is on our side. We are in an important moment of the season, we have to remain calm".



CHANGES - "It wasn't an easy game as we were playing against a very good team. We needed to have more patience ".



CUADRADO - " He wasn't calm enough, but it could happen sometimes".



MONACO OR ROMA? - " We first want to gain back our energy and then we will concentrate on Monaco. Roma come after this.... ".



MORATA - " He grew a lot because of his time here. He has a great career ahead of him...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)