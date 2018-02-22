Juve, Allegri: ‘What matters is to be in first place’

Juve coach Max Allegri spoke to Premium Sport after their draw against Spal, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I am not mad or disappointed. Spal played a very good game and they deserve compliments. The positive thing is that we did not concede any goals and that we have a 5 point advantage on Napoli. This game will serve us as a lesson as we will be facing Benevento and Crotone up soon who play a similar style of play. The important thing is that we are still first in the standings so let's see what the next games give. There were a lot of fouls which breaks the play up. Even so, there are no excuses, we now have to look forward. Napoli? We can't look at Napoli, we have to focus on our games. Dybala? It's too bad for him that he wasn't called up by the Argentine national team but he can now rest a little bit at Vinovo".