CM.com’s Andrea Robertazzi reports on the details between Juve and Schalke 04 defender Howedes, who the Bianconeri have been courting for several days. The Bianconeri have chosen the 29 year old for his experience and great versatility, because he perfectly fits into the tactical plans of Massimiliano Allegri. The first bid submitted by Juve was 2 million EUR for the player on loan and an additional 8 million EUR buyout figure, but these numbers were considered inadequate by Schalke. In recent hours, however, there has been a new acceleration by the Bianconeri who have relaunched and are getting closer to the finishing the deal.

Marotta's new offer will increase to a 15 million EUR loan and a bonus, this figure is much closer to Schalke's demands. The player has already said yes to the Bianconeri and is ready to leave for Italy tomorrow if there is a definitive agreement. In the next few hours, the two clubs will continue to refresh to cover the latest economic details and close a deal that is getting closer with each passing hour. Howedes is ready to wear the black and white, and Juventus are waiting for him with open arms.