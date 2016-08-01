Not only Manchester City and United, but now Arsenal are interested in Juventus left back Alex Sandro. Reports out of England today via The Daily Mirror have linked the Gunners with a possible 35 million EUR offer for the 26 year old Brazilian defender.

Juventus will not want to let their best left sided player go easily, and have already been recently considering a renewal for the former Porto man with an increased salary. This renewal is meant to ward off interest from Premier League and other high budget clubs. Alex Sandro has been a revelation since his arrival last summer. The powerful and skilled defender is both adept in defending and attacking, making him flexible enough to play also as a midfielder. After beating out Patrice Evra for the starting spot this season, Alex Sandro looks prepared to battle on both the Serie A and Champions League fronts for the Bianconeri.