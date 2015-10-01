Juve, an agreement is in place for Pjaca's loan to Schalke 04: here are the numbers

A deal is now in place. Marko Pjaca will be joining Schalke 04 as he will be moving to the Bundesliga on a dry loan up until the end of this season. According to Calciomercato.com sources, Schalke will dish out 1 million euros for the loan plus an additional 500 thousand euros in bonuses (depending on the amount of games he plays). Pjaca has now also given his okay on the move as the German club will pay his entire salary. All the final details should be complete soon as Pjaca is set to join Schalke 04.



SCHALKE IN AN ATTEMPT TO RETURN STRONG - Tomorrow's game against Torino in the Coppa Italia should be his last game with Juve for the season as he will soon complete his move to Germany. Pjaca was called up for this game by coach Allegri but he won't likely play. He has just returned from a severe injury as he needs some playing time to improve his physical conditions. Schalke will be able to give him this opportunity ....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)