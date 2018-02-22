Tottenham jump to front of the queue to sign unhappy Barcelona midfielder
24 April at 13:30Tottenham have jumped to front of the queue to sign unhappy Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes as the Portuguese star has decided to swap his agent Jorge Mendes with Paul Martin, agent of Ross Barkley and John Stone.
On the one hand, Andre Gomes’ decision will not make Juve and AC Milan any happy as the unhappy Barcelona midfielder has been monitored for very long time by the Serie A giants who are in need of some midfield reinforcement for next season.
On the other hand, the appointment of Paul Martin as Andre Gomes’ new agent is very good news for Tottenham who are also long time admirers of the Portugal International.
Andre Gomes’ previous agent Jorge Mendes is, in fact, on very good terms with AC Milan and Juventus had met him a couple of times to discuss the transfer of the former Valencia star.
Now, Andre Gomes’ decision to hire Paul Martin puts Tottenham in pole position to sign the Portugal ace who will surely leave the Nou Camp in the summer.
