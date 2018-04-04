Juve and AC Milan warned as Dembélé makes Tottenham contract request
06 April at 12:55Juventus and AC Milan are known to be long time admirers of Tottenham ace Mousa Dembélé. The Belgian International has been recently praised by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino who compared the player to Maradona.
The contract of the talented midfielder expires in 2019 and both Serie A giants have set their sights on the 30-year-old who may be a potential midfield reinforcement for both clubs.
According to the Telegraph, Dembélé wants to extend his sty in North London although his requests may not be accepted by Spurs.
The British paper reports Dembélé wants to sign a new three-year deal in the summer but Tottenham are not open to offer him such a long contract. Talks between the two parties have been put on hold and both AC Milan and Juventus keep monitor the situation of the Belgian midfielder who may leave Tottenham in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.
