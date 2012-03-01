Alex Sandro is one of the best left-wingers in the world. There are those who prefer Marcelo or Felipe Luis, as starters for Brazil. Then there are those who already consider him number one. Yet just a couple of weeks ago, his place as a starter was at one point also questioned at Juve's home on the eve of the most anticipated match of all. In the end he was victorious over Kwadwo Asamoah, and playing at the Camp Nou is perhaps his best match ever since his time at Juve in terms of intensity and defensive application.

Turnover is a necessity in football and even inevitable considering some small injuries. Alex Sandro’s early days with Juve began with the often preferred choice of Evra to definitively occupy the left wing. And now, after an almost scientific exchange with Asamoah in the last few weeks, it's time for Alex Sandro to pick up that owner's shirt without leaving it anymore. Also because a couple of important matches he has already shone in, against Milan and Napoli in the championship. Asamoah had just obtained Allegri's confidence, but since Juventus is now playing for everything, the Ghanaian has turned out to be much more than a simple reserve. The Bianconeri will no longer be able to leave the Brazilian out. He is one of the best left wingers in the world, or almost. Soon Max Allegri will be calling on Alex Sandro on a tour de force without stops, with five decisive games in 17 days, as well as six in 20 from Atalanta to the Coppa Italia final with Lazio.