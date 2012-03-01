Juve and Alex Sandro for the future, enough turnover...
Alex Sandro is one of the best left-wingers in the world. There are those who prefer Marcelo or Felipe Luis, as starters for Brazil. Then there are those who already consider him number one. Yet just a couple of weeks ago, his place as a starter was at one point also questioned at Juve's home on the eve of the most anticipated match of all. In the end he was victorious over Kwadwo Asamoah, and playing at the Camp Nou is perhaps his best match ever since his time at Juve in terms of intensity and defensive application.
Turnover is a necessity in football and even inevitable considering some small injuries. Alex Sandro’s early days with Juve began with the often preferred choice of Evra to definitively occupy the left wing. And now, after an almost scientific exchange with Asamoah in the last few weeks, it's time for Alex Sandro to pick up that owner's shirt without leaving it anymore. Also because a couple of important matches he has already shone in, against Milan and Napoli in the championship. Asamoah had just obtained Allegri's confidence, but since Juventus is now playing for everything, the Ghanaian has turned out to be much more than a simple reserve. The Bianconeri will no longer be able to leave the Brazilian out. He is one of the best left wingers in the world, or almost. Soon Max Allegri will be calling on Alex Sandro on a tour de force without stops, with five decisive games in 17 days, as well as six in 20 from Atalanta to the Coppa Italia final with Lazio.
His performance was made clear on the pitch what his role in today's Juve is, and shortly there will be new things even with regard to his role in the Juve of tomorrow. Soon the contract extension will be formalized until 2022 with the adjustment of his salary to 4 million with seasonal bonuses. Adding an increasingly important role, not just technical, that will see Alex Sandro as a symbol for the South American market as well. Aside from the outbreaks of overseas offers, first of all that of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, who continued to monitor the Brazilian after he left Porto. Outside of crazy offers, Juventus have strongly declared that Alex Sandro is not for sale. He is on track to become the strongest left-back in the world with the Bianconeri--f he is not already today, despite only starting sometimes.
