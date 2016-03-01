A few months ago we reported that Max Allegri and Juventus had decided to part ways at the end of the season. At that point it was almost certain that Allegri would replace Wenger at Arsenal, but the Gunners now look poised to keep the Frenchman on their bench for at least one more season. As of yet, Juve have not identified any good replacements and instead have changed their minds and could decide to continue their venture with Allegri.

Barcelona meanwhile are also thought to be interested in the Juve tactician, but now following Bayern’s exit from both the Champions League and German Cup could tempt the Bavarian club to also inquire after Allegri. The Old Lady have already discussed a contract extension, but a final decision will only be made at the end of the season. For this reason, results will be extremely important for Allegri in the closing stages of the season, both for his future at Juve as well as offers from other clubs.