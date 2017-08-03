According to reports out of La Repubblica, as Simone Inzaghi's Lazio squad is preparing for their last friendly (Saturday with Malaga) before the Italian Super Cup with Juventus, the club directors meanwhile are working to settle the last remaining issues of the transfer window.

DE VRIJ, APPOINTMENT WITH AGENTS - Caicedo has been officially registered as a non-EU footballer, which definitively closes, at least for now, the possibility of bringing Iranian Sardar Azmoun to Rome. However, the player is well admired, and the Biancoceleste club is prepared to try a new assault on the Rubin Kazan player next summer. The other knot to break is that linked to Stefan de Vrij, who is still unwilling to renew his contract which is due to expire in June of 2018. The club has formally set up an official meeting with the Dutch player’s agents immediately after the Italian Supercup. Reports are much cooler than a few months ago, with de Vrij's entourage having clearly explained that the player has no will to extend his relationship to the capital club.

With this in mind, Lazio will be reluctant to lose a key figure on a free transfer next summer, especially someone who has been on the radar of a number of clubs already. Of those, Atletico, Juventus, and a variety of EPL clubs would be poised to bring the talented Dutch international a zero cost.

LOTITO HOPES - Lazio will still try to present a new proposal of over 2 million EUR per season to try to convince de Vrij to change his mind and extend his contract, possibly including a relatively low release clause (15-20 million EUR). The club will be very much concerned about the fact that they are entering the year that will lead to the World Cup in Russia and that could affect his call up with the Netherlands.