In an interview that Arsenal star Hector Bellerin gave to Arsenal's Youtube channel, the Spaniard all but confirmed his Arsenal stay ,amidst rumors linking him with moves to Barcelona and Juventus.The 23-year-old Bellerin, who has become a vital part of the club since joining from Barcelona in 2011, has impressed ever since he broke into the first team under Arsene Wenger. This season, the Spaniard has appeared 32 times, scoring twice and assisting once, becoming one of the most consistent players at the club.And he might have quashed rumors linking him with moves to Juventus and Barcelona as Bellerin recently dropped a hint about his willingness to stay at Arsenal. In an interview that he gave to Arsenal's official Youtube channel, Bellerin said: "In the summer I will ask for the number 2, they know I want it."Bellerin emergence as one of the Premier League's best right-backs has attracted attention from both Barca and Juve, who want to sign a right-back in the upcoming summer.Bellerin signed a new deal at the Emirates in the summer of 2016 and is contracted to the club through the summer of 2023.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)