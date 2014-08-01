Juve and Chelsea dealt blow as Roma open talks to cancel release clause of Italy promise
07 February at 17:15Juventus and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in signing Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini as the club are set to increase the youngster's release clause.
The 21-year-old Pellegrini arrived at the giallorossi from Sassuolo this past summer and has done well to establish himself as a regular under former boss Eusebio di Francesco. He has appeared 18 times in the Serie A, out of which 14 have been starts. He has scored twice, assisting thrice.
CalcioMercato understand that aware of interest from Juventus and Chelsea, Roma sporting director Monchi is set to have a meeting with Pellegrini's client- Pocetta, who also represents Gregoire Defrel, as he will look to increase his salary by one million and will increase the midfielder's release clause from 25 million to 40 million euros.
It is said that Juve are very much interested in signing the Italian and have already held talks with his entourage, but Roma want to avoid another situation like that of Miralem Pjanic, who left Roma to Juventus two summers ago.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
