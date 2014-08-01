Juve and Everton face transfer blow as Germany starlet joins Bayern Munich
13 May at 19:05Juventus and Everton have missed out on one of their transfer targets, according to report in Germany. Both the Serie A giants and the Toffees, in fact, were interested in signing Schalke 04 starlet Leon Goretzka who, however, has decided to join Bayern Munich instead.
Sky Deutschland has just announced that the player has reached an agreement with the Bundesliga giants and that Schalke have also agreed to sell the player.
Goretzka’s contract with Schalke 04 expires in 2018 and both Juventus and Everton were planning to sign the player as a free agent offering him a contract at the beginning of January 2018.
The player, however, is set to snub a move to England and Italy to move to Bayern Munich. Schalke 04’s DS Christian Heidel has not taken Sky’s speculation very well, especially because it came just one hour before Schalke’s league clash against Hambuerger SV.
Heidel has denied that Bayern Munich have already completed the signing of the 22-year-old midfielder but several sources in Italy and Germany confirm Goretzka’s Bayern Munich move is a done deal.
