The battles between Juventus and Inter often go far beyond the playing field. Many prospective players are often on the lists of both clubs, as they compete for the next best signing both on the field and on the books. This exact situation exists for Spanish winger José Manuel Arnaiz. The 22 year old Valladolid player has been attracting interest from across Italy, and he is being scouted more and more of late.

After his team’s match last weekend, these are the words of Valladolid's sports director, Miguel Angel Gomez, speaking of the 22 year old player, catching looks from new clubs. "Last Saturday he was watched by observers from Juve and Napoli. Everyone will realize that this is a very interesting footballer." The Spanish player has a 4 million EUR clause that will not warn off big Serie A clubs like Juve, Inter, or Napoli. As the transfer window is quickly closing, a move for the young prospect could be forthcoming.