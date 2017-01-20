Inter and Juventus are ready to make huge offers to nab PSG star Marco Verratti, according

The Bayern Munich target is being pursued by the Serie A giants, and could be prompted to leave by disagreements he’s had with new Coach Unai Emery.

The Roman daily claims that

100 million will be necessary to sign someone of Verratti’s stature.

Juventus are, apparently ready to offer

80m for the former Pescara man in a Higuain-style deal, a chance to flex their muscle once again in order to nab one of Europe’s biggest stars.

They have an ace up their sleeve: they get on well with agent Donato Di Campli.

Then again, they also have a crippling handicap: PSG haven’t forgiven the Bianconeri for snagging Kingsley Coman in 2014, or indeed for having tried to the same thing with Nanitomo Ikone last summer.

Di Campli is also regularly talking with Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio.

Could this be the sign that Verratti is keeping his options (which include Real Madrid) open?

having the muscle to turn Inter into a world power?