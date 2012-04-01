Juve and Inter set to battle it out for "new Pirlo"
14 February at 20:10Sandro Tonali has been turning heads of late as a few big Italian clubs have interest in him. The player who was born in 2000 has been a starter in Roberto Boscaglia's Brescia team over the last three games as he has been gaining momentum. The youngster has been called the "new Pirlo" since they both started their careers in Brescia. His agent Roberto La Florio spoke to Gianlucadimarzio.com, here is what he had to say:
" We are talking about a lad that was born in 2000 who is currently playing as a starter with Brescia in the Serie B. He is very happy and relaxed at the moment as he doesn't feel the pressure. New Pirlo? Well he can't grow with this on his mind, he has to be himself. Juventus, Inter, Genoa, Sassuolo, Bologna and Palermo have all asked informations on him. Even so, we have to let him grow in peace...".
Tonali appeared in 4 games to date with Brescia in 2017-18 as he is surely one to watch out for in the future. In the mean time, Juve and Inter are watching...
