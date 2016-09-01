Juve and Inter warned as Liverpool open talks to sign €18m Brazilian striker
24 January at 12:50Juventus and Inter have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit for Brazilian striker Luan, Yahoo Sports Uk reports. The Serie A giants, in fact, have set their sights on the 24-year-old but Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign him in the January transfer window.
According to the report, Luan has a € 18 million release clause included in his contract and Liverpool are in talks with Gremio to see whether a lower transfer fee can be agreed.
The Reds have invested part of the incomes of Coutinho’s sale to sign Virgil van Dijk in January but Jurgen Klopp is desperate to recruit some attacking reinforcements in the current transfer window and Luan seems to be the chosen one.
The Premier League giants had also been linked with signing either Suso or Papu Gomez but AC Milan and Atalanta have played down reports that their star will move to Anfield Road in the January transfer window.
