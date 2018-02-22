Juventus and Manchester United target Bryan Cristante is enduring a good season with Atalanta and is expected to form part of the Italian national team going forward as they aim to rebuild after the failure of not securing qualification for the 2018 world cup.

Cristante has so far managed 11 goals this season, including eight in the Serie A and three in the Europa League.

He has managed 41 shots with a goal percentage of 19.5% and averages a goal per 2.7 games.

In addition to being a quality attacker, Cristante also has good defensive attributes. He has managed 21 interceptions.