Juve and Man Utd to swap defenders in the summer?
12 March at 10:15Juventus and Manchester United are looking for some defensive reinforcements in the summer and the two European giants could soon meet to discuss about a couple of possible deals.
No secret the Italians have made Matteo Darmian their summer transfer priority. The Italian full-back is a long time target of Massimiliano Allegri and Beppe Marotta and is the number one target of the Old Lady for next season.
In the meantime the Red Devils have set their sights on Juventus’ full-back Alex Sandro who is also likely to leave Turin at the end of the season.
According to Ilbianconero.com Darmian and Alex Sandro could swap their shirts in the summer although it’s hard to think that the two clubs will set up a player-swap deal as the transfer value of Alex Sandro is much higher than Darmian’s.
Manchester United, however, are not the only club that want to sign Alex Sandro who is also wanted by Psg.
