Juve and Man Utd warned as Barcelona midfielder wants January exit
25 September at 14:10Juventus and Manchester United are on red alert as Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is reported to be willing to leave the Camp Nou in the January transfer window.
The Portuguese midfielder is a long time target of Manchester United and Juventus and according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, he has requested his agent Jorge Mendes to look for a new club to join in January.
Andre Gomes, in fact, is struggling with game time under Ernesto Valverde and wants to leave the blaugrana before the end of the season in order not to miss out on the 2018 World Cup that will be held in Russia in the summer.
A previous report of Don Balon had claimed José Mourinho has been informed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about Andre Gomes’ January availability, whilst Juventus made an attempt to sign the player in the summer but had to deal with Barcelona’s € 50 million asking price.
