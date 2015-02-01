Juve and Napoli interested in Serie A starlet says agent

Napoli, Inter and Juventus are being heavily linked with a summer move for Patrick Schick who is one of Serie A’s most promising strikers. The U21 Czech Republic International has netted 12 goals in all competitions so far this season and Sampdoria are now planning to sell him for more than his current € 25 million release clause.



Executives of the blucerchiati are in talks with the player’s entourage trying to persuade the talented 20-year-old striker to sign a contract extension with an improved release clause.



The player’s agent, however, has confirmed that both Napoli and Juventus are interested in signing the promising striker.



“Schick can cover many positions up front. He can play as centre forward or winger and both Napoli and Juve are interested in signing him. Patrick, however, needs to improve because he’s not even a regular starter for Sampdoria yet”, he told Radio Kiss Kiss.



Inter are said to have entered transfer talks to sign Schick as well with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United that have also send their scouts to watch the versatile striker in action.

