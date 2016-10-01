Juve and Newcastle target Praet ‘ready for a top club’
25 January at 20:45Sampdoria star Praet is regarded as one of the most promising midfielder playing in Serie A right now and both Juventus and Newcastle have been linked with welcoming his services in the summer.
The Old Lady had been reported to have reached an agreement for the signing of the Belgian starlet but the report was later denied.
Praet has a € 25 million release clause valid through the summer and Sampdoria’s director of football Daniele Pradé confirmed yesterday night confirmed the player could be on his way out of the Ferraris at the end of the season.
“He is a complete player, I think he is ready to play for a big club”, Pradé said after Sampdoria’s 1-1 draw against Roma yesterday night. During the game, Praet picked up an injury which could keep him out of action for more than a month.
The 23-year-old has three assists in 23 appearances in Serie A so far this season.
